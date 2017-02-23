Rebecca Smith

A storm is brewing on Southern rail. An actual storm.

No, it's not fed-up passengers staging an intervention, but a warning that Storm Doris is going to cause some significant troubles on the network today.

Passengers have been advised to check before travelling today as gale force winds from Storm Doris have prompted Network Rail to impose speed restrictions.

Read more: Brace yourselves: Storm Doris is bringing a weather bomb to London tomorrow

On Southern coastal routes from 8am until 5pm (and on the rest of the Southern network from 12pm until 5pm), a 50mph speed restriction will be in place. So that means changes to some Southern and Gatwick Express services, and - you guessed it - delays and cancellations on all routes south of East Croydon.

Storm Doris arrived in the capital this morning, after the Met Office issued a severe weather warning earlier in the week. It has forecast winds of up to 50-60mph, along with ice, snow, rain and fog.

Heathrow Airport has already warned it will be operating a reduced flight schedule as a result.

Southern had already dealt with an RMT conductors' strike yesterday, cancelling around a quarter of services.

Andy Derbyshire, chief operating officer, Network Rail South East route, said: “Gale force winds are forecast on Thursday, so we’re putting a 50mph speed limit in place to limit the risk to passengers and staff should trees or other objects get blown onto the tracks. Your safety is our top priority, so thank you for your understanding and please check before you travel.”

Southern passenger services director, Angie Doll said: "I'm sorry but these speed restrictions will mean that we won't be able to run our full service on some of our routes, with cancellations and delays likely across the Southern network."

Read more: Storm Doris hits London: Heathrow warns of flight delays and cancellations

Last week the train operator was dealt a further blow in its union row over the role of the guard, which has been causing disruption for months.

Southern had agreed a deal with train drivers' union Aslef, subject to a members' referendum, but drivers rejected the deal. It had been expected to bring the dispute to an end.

Now the union and Southern are holding fresh talks in an effort to reach a new resolution, though the RMT union said it remains in dispute with the train operator.

Today's Southern train alterations

London to Portsmouth/Southampton via Barnham:

Between around 11am and 6pm customers travelling on the route between Southampton/Portsmouth and London may need to change trains at Barnham. Trains to and from London will only be running to and from Bognor Regis.

London Victoria to Brighton:

Between around 11am and 6pm there will only be one direct train per hour between London Victoria and Brighton, customers should use Thameslink services to and from London, changing at East Croydon for travel to and from London Victoria.

Ashford to Brighton:

Direct trains from Ashford to Brighton will only run between Ashford and Eastbourne, customers will need to change and use alternative services between Eastbourne and Brighton.

Thameslink: London Bridge to Brighton

There will be no direct service from London Bridge to Brighton between around 11am and 6pm, customers should travel to East Croydon and change for alternative trains towards Brighton.

Southern has arranged ticket acceptance with the following: