Mark Sands

Google parent Alphabet has been upgraded by Standard and Poor's, with analysts citing strong operating performance and conservative financial policy.

Alphabet now holds a rating of “AA+”, one notch below the rating agency's top level of AAA, which is held only by Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson.

S&P said the rating was a function of Google's dominant position in the online search market, with mobile search and video advertising in particular forecast to go “from strength to strength”.

“The ratings upgrade reflects Alphabet's consistently strong operating performance, despite a challenging and evolving digital advertising market, while it continues to maintain a conservative financial policy and strong liquidity profile” S&P analyst David Tsui said.

S&P said it expects the tech giant's revenues to climb in mid-teen percentages in both 2017 and 2018.