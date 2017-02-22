FTSE 100 7302.25 +0.38%
Google owner Alphabet has just been upgraded to AA+, S&P's second highest rating level

Mark Sands
Google Hosts Its I/O Developers Conference
Only Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson now hold a higher rating than the Google owner. (Source: Getty)

Google parent Alphabet has been upgraded by Standard and Poor's, with analysts citing strong operating performance and conservative financial policy.

Alphabet now holds a rating of “AA+”, one notch below the rating agency's top level of AAA, which is held only by Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson.

S&P said the rating was a function of Google's dominant position in the online search market, with mobile search and video advertising in particular forecast to go “from strength to strength”.

Read More: Google's parent Alphabet posts strong results

“The ratings upgrade reflects Alphabet's consistently strong operating performance, despite a challenging and evolving digital advertising market, while it continues to maintain a conservative financial policy and strong liquidity profile” S&P analyst David Tsui said.

S&P said it expects the tech giant's revenues to climb in mid-teen percentages in both 2017 and 2018.

