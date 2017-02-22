Ross McLean

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has heaped pressure on Scotland’s kicker prior to their Six Nations showdown at Murrayfield on Saturday following the tournament-ending injury to Greig Laidlaw.

Gloucester No9 Laidlaw was ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations after suffering ankle ligament damage during Scotland’s 22-16 defeat to France in Paris earlier this month.

Scotland have other walking wounded, principally No8 Josh Strauss who joins the 31-year-old on the sidelines, although it is the lack of Laidlaw and is goalkicking qualities which Webb believes could prove the costliest for Scotland.

“Them losing Greig is a massive loss – as a leader and as a kicker as well,” said Webb. “His accuracy off the tee is pretty impressive, so whoever replaces him will be putting in a lot of practice this week.”

Wales have been buoyed by the return of wing George North, who has scored 28 tries in 66 Tests for his country, after suffering a bruised thigh in his side’s opening match against Italy. He replaces Alex Cuthbert in the only change from their defeat to England.

Interim head coach Rob Howley said: “We have been able to select from a position of strength which is a huge positive and it is good to welcome George back into the starting XV and Luke [Charteris] to the bench.”