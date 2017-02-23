City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, private banking and engineering. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Bishop & Sewell

Bishop & Sewell, a leading full service Central London law firm, has appointed Stephen Charnock as senior associate solicitor in its landlord & tenant team. Stephen specialises in leasehold enfranchisement and has more than 20 years’ experience in this complex area of law. Stephen dealt with some of the very first claims when the Leasehold Reform Housing and Urban Development Act was enacted in 1993 introducing new enfranchisement rights for leaseholders of residential flats. He is a recognised expert and has acted in a number of leading cases decided in the appellate courts and tribunals and in hundreds of cases before valuation tribunals. As a member of Bishop & Sewell’s Landlord & Team, Stephen will continue to act for established landlords and a wide range of tenants, be they owner occupiers, investors or developers in contentious and non-contentious matters. His extensive experience in acting for landlords has given Stephen valuable insight and perspective when acting for tenants.

Julius Baer Group

Swiss private banking group Julius Baer International in London has made further appointments strengthening its team and adding expertise with Loris Vallone joining as head of strategic solutions, Luke Downes as portfolio management team leader and Ella Riesco as head of marketing and communications UK. Loris was most recently head of Italy domestic market for Julius Baer and now has joined the team in London to focus on the development and enhancement of Julius Baer International’s product and service offering. Previously, he had been with Credit Suisse until 2011. Luke joins from Sanlam Private Wealth, where he was head of global clients, while Ella joins from Ruffer.

Weir Group

Weir Group has appointed Geetha Dabir to its group executive in the new position of chief technology officer. An electrical and software engineer, Geetha has held a number of leadership roles with Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems and brings a wealth of electrical and digital experience which will support Weir’s technology strategy. Geetha, will join the group in March 2017. Geetha joined Cisco in 2001 and held a number of senior roles during her 13-year career with the business, including vice president and general manager of Internet of Things (IoT) Applications. She joined Intel in 2014 as vice president and general manager of its IoT applications ready platform group. Geetha was recognised as one of the 25 most powerful women in engineering and technology by Business Insider.

