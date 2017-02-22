Hayley Kirton

Leeds Building Society announced today its annual profits before tax had risen for the fourth year in a row, but the lender's boss warned super low interest rates could lead to tough times ahead.

The figures

The building society revealed profits before tax of £116.6m, up 7.5 per cent compared with £108.5m the year before.

However, profits after tax for the year dropped to £86m, down 3.3 per cent on £88.9m in 2015, while total income slipped to £212m, down 3.2 per cent from £218.9m.

Leeds also revealed mortgage lending increased to £1.9bn, compared with £1.4bn in 2015, while gross lending broke the £4bn mark, up 28 per cent compared with £3.1bn the year before. The company's total assets grew to £15.9bn, up from £13.5bn in 2015.

The building society's common equity tier 1 capital ratio stands at 15.2 per cent.

Why it's interesting

The Bank of England slashed interest rates to a historic low of 0.25 per cent last August. While rock bottom rates might be good for homeowners paying back a mortgage, it's not so good for lenders, as it effectively limits their earning potential.

What Leeds Building Society said

Chief executive Peter Hill warned: