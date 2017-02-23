This is how City analysts reacted to Barclays' results

Caitlin Morrison

Another day, another big bank reports its numbers - this time, it's Barclays' turn.

Shares in the the lender went up by more than three per cent after it reported pre-tax profits almost tripled last year, growing by a massive 182 per cent to hit £3.2bn - but the bank still missed expectations.

Here's how the analysts reacted:

Enough for investors

"The company posted figures closer to the Lloyds than HSBC (and likely RBS) end of things – full year pre-tax profit nearly trebled to £3bn, thanks to the fact that its conduct charges more than fell to more than third of what they were in 2015, from £4.4bn to £1.4bn," said Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

"Elsewhere Barclays’ performance wasn’t quite so perky, with revenue dropping three per cent to £21.5bn and dividends slipping from 6.5p to 3p; however the surge in profit was enough for investors, who sent the bank 3.3 per cent higher to a fresh 15 month high."

Improved optimism

Shore Capital recently moved the bank from a "buy" to a "hold" recommendation and after this morning's results analyst Gary Greenwood said: "Barclays’ shares have increased by 85 per cent since reaching a post-EU referendum low of 127p as the UK economy has held up better than expected in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum while, more recently, optimism around the outlook for US economic growth and regulatory risk has improved following Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.

"However, with the shares currently trading at a slight premium to our last published fair value estimate of 225p, we re-iterate our neutral stance."