It's been years in the making - but today Apple said its shiny, new $5bn campus in Cupertino will finally open in April.

The 175-acre campus features a giant donut-shaped building designed by Foster + Partners, which will be clad in the world's largest panels of curved glass.

As well as the 2.8m sq ft building, Apple Park, which was a pet project of Steve Jobs, will also include acres of green space.

To honour the memory of Jobs, who would have turned 62 on Friday, the company also said it will name its new, 1,000-seater auditorium after him. The auditorium sits at one of the highest points in the complex, looking out over meadows, and has an entrance made of a 20ft glass cylinder, which is 165ft in diameter.

The campus will be completely powered with renewable energy, generating solar power from 17 megawatts of rooftop panels, and will contain 9,000 native trees.

The parkland will include two miles of walking and running paths, as well as an orchard, meadow and a pond - and, naturally, a 100,000 sq ft gym for employees.

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said chief executive Tim Cook.

“The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.”

