Wednesday 22 February 2017 12:35pm

A Free cheese and wine festival is coming to London

Nina Edy
You could call it a cheese and wine buffet (Source: Getty)

They say food tastes better when it’s free - so you’ll be very grate-ful for this: a free cheese and wine festival is coming to London. You could say it’s going to be a real crowd cheeser...

The festival will take place on the first weekend of April in Stratford's East Village, which will be transformed into a haven for cheese lovers. You’ll be free to gobble up as much you you like - and the best part is, you won’t need your wallet.

The one-off event will feature a range of wine and cheese from around the world. Think indulgent cheese boards, fine Italian gourmet truffle cheese, condiments, chutneys and more.

And what better way to enjoy the best cheese than with fine wine? There will be plenty of plonk (of the sparkling and non-sparkling varieties) available, or you can opt for some hand crafted cider.

As if the above isn’t enough, there will also be a selection of street food, including Arancini, cheesy burgers and raclette - it should be enough to sate even the most advanced connoisseur’s appetite.

