FTSE 100 7279.23 +0.06%
views
Wednesday 22 February 2017 10:23am

BBC to launch new TV channel for Scotland with £30m budget

William Turvill
Follow William
BBC Workers Brace Themselves For Massive Job Cuts
The new channel will launch in autumn next year and create 80 journalism jobs (Source: Getty)

The BBC has announced plans to launch a new TV channel for Scotland, with a budget equivalent to that of BBC4.

Director general Tony Hall said today that the channel would launch in the autumn of 2018.

Read more: Fake news and echo chambers help BBC Radio 4's Today hit audience record

It will have a budget of £30m and create 80 new journalism jobs.

The BBC said this marks the biggest single investment in broadcast content in Scotland in more than 20 years.

The new channel, BBC Scotland, will broadcast from 7pm every evening, and will include an hour-long news programme at 9pm on weekdays.

Read more: Former Bank of England deputy governor chosen as new BBC chair

“We know that viewers in Scotland love BBC television, but we also know that they want us to better reflect their lives and better reflect modern Scotland,” Hall said.

[This] amounts to the biggest single investment by the BBC in broadcast content in Scotland in over twenty years. This will be a huge boost for BBC Scotland and for the Scottish creative industries. This is an exciting time for BBC Scotland and for the millions of Scots who love TV.

Tags

Related articles

BBC spends £815,000 on counselling staff for stress, anxiety & other issues
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff

Capita in contract boost after collecting £3.7bn in TV licences for the BBC
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

BBC World Service launches 11 new language services with government funding
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff