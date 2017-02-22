BBC to launch new TV channel for Scotland with £30m budget

William Turvill

The BBC has announced plans to launch a new TV channel for Scotland, with a budget equivalent to that of BBC4.

Director general Tony Hall said today that the channel would launch in the autumn of 2018.

It will have a budget of £30m and create 80 new journalism jobs.

The BBC said this marks the biggest single investment in broadcast content in Scotland in more than 20 years.

The new channel, BBC Scotland, will broadcast from 7pm every evening, and will include an hour-long news programme at 9pm on weekdays.

“We know that viewers in Scotland love BBC television, but we also know that they want us to better reflect their lives and better reflect modern Scotland,” Hall said.