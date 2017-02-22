Jasper Jolly

The UK economy grew faster than previously thought in the last three months of 2016, with the manufacturing sector delivering a late boost to growth after a weaker first quarter.

Growth for the year was revised down to 1.8 per cent from two per cent after a slower performance in the first three months of 2016 than was previously reported, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, growth accelerated at the end of the year with GDP rising by 0.7 per cent in the final quarter, after a preliminary estimate of 0.6 per cent last month.

The ONS reports preliminary estimates of GDP, which are then subject to revision as more data is collected.

Meanwhile business investment decreased by 1.5 per cent between 2015 and 2016, a fall of £2.7bn.

Darren Morgan, ONS head of GDP, said: “The economy grew slightly more in the last three months of 2016 than previously thought, mainly due to a stronger performance from manufacturing.

“Overall, the dominant services sector continued to grow steadily, due in part to continued growth in consumer spending, although retail showed some signs of weakness in the last couple of months of 2016, which has continued into January 2017.”

