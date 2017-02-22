Courtney Goldsmith

British Gas today announced it will invest £100m in a loyalty programme that reduces bills and partners with companies like Sky to bring fresh deals to its customers.

The Centrica-owned energy firm said British Gas Rewards will launch in April for all of its customers. They'll be able to select from a new range of personalised benefits, including discounted energy services and entertainment perks.

The UK's top energy provider said early highlights will include a collaboration with Sky, loyalty deals with larger discounts for customers who have been with British Gas longest, a tariff bundled with British Gas Homecare services, a tariff bundled with connected home technologies like Hive and other new tariff bundles, including one with insurance for tenants.

Mark Hodges, chief executive of Centrica Consumer said: "The rewards programme we’re unveiling today is about offering customers more than just energy."

The UK's energy providers have come under pressure by industry regulator Ofgem to improve customer service and lower bills after energy costs doubled over the past decades to around £1,200 a year.

“In the competitive services and energy markets where consumers have many choices, we know we have to work hard to win new business and keep our loyal customers happy," Hodges said.

"We recognise there’s more to do - today’s announcement isn’t the end of our drive to engage customers, but it is a major milestone."

British Gas recently announced it would extend its standard tariff price freeze until August as it had managed to "significantly" reduce its own costs. The news came at the same time as two other Big Six energy providers were hiking prices for their customers.

It also plans to contact every standard tariff customer by the middle of the year to offer them targeted deals and ensure they're on the best tariff.

