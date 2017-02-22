Oliver Gill

Serco's share price plummeted over 14 per cent after the FTSE 250 posted a 14 per cent fall in profits for the year to December.

The figures

Total revenue fell from £3.5bn to £3.0bn with sales from continuing operations falling from £3.2bn to £3.1bn.

Underlying trading profit slid from £95.9m to £82.1m.

Basic earnings per share increased from 3.44p to 4.13p with free cashflow broadly stable – the firm posted an outflow of £33.0m, compared with £35.5m in 2015.

Net debt jumped from £62.9m to £109.3m.

Why it's interesting

Some investors will be scratching their heads this morning as the full-year figures were broadly in line with expectations.

The firm is in the middle of a financial and operational restructure. Joe Brent, an analyst at Liberum said the "recovery is taking a little longer" adding today's results were "a little weaker than we had expected".

Meanwhile, Robin Speakman at Shore Capital Markets said: "Serco's strategic position does appear to be steadily improving to our eyes."

Nevertheless, Speakman stressed he wanted to hold off making a new decision on the valuation of the firm. Shore was "awaiting firm evidence of a sustainable improvement in financial performance leading to growth".

What the company said

Chief executive Rupert Soames said:

"These results show that the execution of our five-year plan remains on track. Trading in 2016 was better than we expected... [and] in the second half was in line with the guidance we gave at the time of our half-year results.

"These are the first fruits of the 'transformation' phase of our plan, which we are now about half-way through.

"Our view of likely performance in 2017 remains unchanged from previous guidance.