FTSE 100 7275.78 +0.01%
views
Wednesday 22 February 2017 9:04am

A new Night Tube map will help Londoners find their nearest late night McDonald's

Rebecca Smith
After a late night Big Mac?
After a late-night Big Mac? (Source: Getty)

The Night Tube has already proved more popular than expected and businesses have been reaping the rewards.

And now a new app has been launched to help out Night Tube goers looking for a midnight snack. Or more specifically, a midnight Maccy D's.

Read more: Chew on this: McDonald's quarterly earnings beat analyst expectations

Take your pick
The Central Line is lovin' it (Source: Bappz)

App developer Bappz has added an interactive version of the Night Tube map to its London Tube map app, showing all the open, late-night and 24-hour McDonald's restaurants within 300m of each station, helpfully marked with a McDonald's icon.

So you can grab a Big Mac on your way home from a late shift or a night out without going on a long detour to find a fast food outlet. It's available on iOS and Android from today.

Read more: Night Tube passenger numbers have been 50 per cent higher than forecast

And the closest open restaurant to the app's user will glow on the map giving you the quickest route to your chips.

Bappz founder Paul Myers said: “I used to work in the London night economy and use public transport to and from my job in the early hours. I would have loved that London Tube Map with the McDonald’s inspired Night Tube map or similar to have been available then. It wasn’t, so we had to invent it."

Tags

Related articles

Five things you'll need to avoid Tube strike trouble today
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Every route from Waterloo station to Bank, ranked
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

These are the Tube stops with the most successful businesses around them
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff