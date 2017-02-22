Emma Haslett

We've all been faced with that moment when a job interviewer asks that curveball question - and you only have a few seconds to come up with the perfect answer.

Now job site Glassdoor has listed the 20 toughest interview questions asked by UK employers, with questions from the likes of Tesla, Microsoft and British Airways.

Here are the worst offenders:

Question Job Company 1. What on your CV is the closest thing to a lie? Marketing & communications The Phoenix Partnership 2. What am I thinking right now? Regional director TES Global 3. How would your enemy describe you? Ad sales grad scheme Condé Nast 4. If you had a friend who was great for a job and an identical person who was just as good, but your friend earned you £2,000 less, who would you give the job to? Associate recruitment consultant Hays 5. What's the most selfish thing you've ever done? Graduate consultant PageGroup 6. You are stranded on the moon with a group of other astronauts and you need to travel 200 miles back to base, here is a list of 15 items salvaged from the wreckage of the spacecraft you were travelling in. List them in order of importance. Sales employee Turnstone sales 7. If your best friend was here what advice would he give you? CCP American Express 8. Describe your biggest weakness. Then describe another. Software engineer Palantir Technologies 9. How do you cope with repetition? Product specialist Tesla Motors 10. How would you describe cloud computing to a 7 year old? Grad scheme Microsoft 11. There are three people, each with different salaries, and they want to find the average of them without telling any of the other two their salary. How do they do it? Technical delivery grad BAE Systems 12. Who is your hero and why? Product quality GE 13. What's your biggest regret managing people so far? Area director Regus 14. What would you ask the CEO if you met him one day? Performance analyst British Airways 15. You have 50 red and 50 blue objects. Split these however you like between two containers to give the minimum/maximum probability of drawing one of the colours. Operations analyst Clearwater Analytics 16. What does social justice mean to you? Content marketing manager Clearwater Analytics 17. What is your coping mechanism when you've had a bad day? Consultant Switch Consulting 18. Are you a nice guy? Product manager Badoo 19. Provide an estimate for the number of goals in the Premier League. Management accountant VAX 20. Tell me about your childhood. Learning and development Next

