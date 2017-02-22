FTSE 100 7274.83 -0.34%
views
Wednesday 22 February 2017 6:44am

Swiss ABB will take a multi-million dollar charge due to fraud in its South Korea unit

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Swiss-Swedish engineering giant ABB grou
The Swiss firm is investigating criminal activity (Source: Getty)

Swiss engineering firm ABB said it will likely take a $100m (£79.99m) pre-tax charge from its 2016 results after uncovering criminal activity in its South Korean subsidiary.

"ABB has uncovered a sophisticated criminal scheme related to a significant embezzlement and misappropriation of funds in its South Korean subsidiary," the power and automation company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The treasurer of the South Korean unit is suspected of forging documentation and colluding with third parties to steal from the company.

ABB discovered the financial irregularities after the suspect went missing 7 February.

As a consequence of the ongoing investigation, ABB said it will publish its 2016 annual report latest by 16 March.

Related articles

ABB bets on US solar power with $1bn deal
City A.M. Reporter
City A.M. Reporter | Staff

Former Shell chief to beef up board as ABB chairman
Gabriella Griffith
Gabriella Griffith | Contributor

ABB to acquire Thomas and Betts for $3.9bn
City A.M. Reporter
City A.M. Reporter | Staff