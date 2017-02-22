Courtney Goldsmith

Swiss engineering firm ABB said it will likely take a $100m (£79.99m) pre-tax charge from its 2016 results after uncovering criminal activity in its South Korean subsidiary.

"ABB has uncovered a sophisticated criminal scheme related to a significant embezzlement and misappropriation of funds in its South Korean subsidiary," the power and automation company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The treasurer of the South Korean unit is suspected of forging documentation and colluding with third parties to steal from the company.

ABB discovered the financial irregularities after the suspect went missing 7 February.

As a consequence of the ongoing investigation, ABB said it will publish its 2016 annual report latest by 16 March.