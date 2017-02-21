Ross McLean

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has reiterated his belief that the Foxes owe him time to turn around their ailing fortunes after revealing he had offers to leave the club in the summer.

Speculation over Ranieri’s job security continues to dog their bid to avoid becoming the first reigning top-flight English champions to be relegated since Manchester City in 1938.

The Midlands club, a 5,000-1 punt for last season’s Premier League crown, are deep in the relegation mire, one point clear of the drop zone having failed to score a league goal in 2017.

“I could leave last season, I won the title and I had something with other teams but I wanted to stay here because I knew it was a difficult year,” said Ranieri, who received a vote of confidence from Leicester's owners earlier this month.

The Italian insists a positive result against Sevilla, who have won the Europa League in each of the past three seasons, in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg in Spain could be the catalyst to halt Leicester’s woes.

Ranieri added: “Tomorrow could be the turning point. It could be everything. If we win, something could change. We need one match like this.”

Ranieri has confirmed that striker Islam Slimani will not feature against Sevilla, who are currently third in La Liga, three points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. Slimani has not played since 12 February due to a groin problem.