Metro Bank crept further out of the red in 2016

Hayley Kirton

Metro Bank revealed this morning that it got closer to turning an annual profit during 2016.

The figures

The challenger bank reported an underlying loss before tax for the year of £11.7m, a significant improvement from £46.6m the year before, and a statutory loss before tax of £17.2m, compared with £56.8m the year before.

Shares in the challenger bank rose 1.5 per cent in early trading.

Why it's interesting

Metro Bank is a (relatively) brave new venture into the world of banking. Unlike many of its fellow challengers, its business model is also still focused on a traditional bricks-and-mortar branch - or store, as it prefers to call them - network, as opposed to a purely digital offering.

What Metro Bank said

"It’s been another great quarter and I’m delighted with our full-year performance," said chief executive Craig Donaldson. "We continue to show significant growth across lending, deposits and customer account numbers with continued integration of technology across all our channels, including stores, creating a compelling service experience for our retail and business customers".

Chairman Vernon Hill added: