FTSE 100 7275.78 +0.01%
views
Wednesday 22 February 2017 8:32am

Metro Bank crept further out of the red in 2016

Hayley Kirton
Follow Hayley
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Take a tour inside Barclays' global business
A New High Street Bank Is Launched In Holborn
Metro Bank is wedded to its store network (Source: Getty)

Metro Bank revealed this morning that it got closer to turning an annual profit during 2016.

The figures

The challenger bank reported an underlying loss before tax for the year of £11.7m, a significant improvement from £46.6m the year before, and a statutory loss before tax of £17.2m, compared with £56.8m the year before.

Shares in the challenger bank rose 1.5 per cent in early trading.

Why it's interesting

Metro Bank is a (relatively) brave new venture into the world of banking. Unlike many of its fellow challengers, its business model is also still focused on a traditional bricks-and-mortar branch - or store, as it prefers to call them - network, as opposed to a purely digital offering.

Read more: Metro Bank gets down to business

What Metro Bank said

"It’s been another great quarter and I’m delighted with our full-year performance," said chief executive Craig Donaldson. "We continue to show significant growth across lending, deposits and customer account numbers with continued integration of technology across all our channels, including stores, creating a compelling service experience for our retail and business customers".

Chairman Vernon Hill added:

The response of the British public to Metro Bank has exceeded our expectations. Our goal is to create a legendary, emotional brand by creating fans who join our brand, remain loyal and bring their friends.

I’m very proud of the bank’s success over the past 12 months, and my thanks go to our colleagues, investors and fans who are MetroBank. I am confident that this is just the beginning, the best is yet to come.

Tags

Related articles

Metro Bank boss: Branchless banking reduces customer choice
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

How Metro Bank is getting down to business in 2017
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

Metro Bank's business customers get 11,600 new branches
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff