Ross McLean

Record-breaking all-rounder Ben Stokes has been given clearance to miss England’s one-day series with Ireland in May in order to feature for the Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Stokes became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history on Monday after joining the Pune outfit for £1.7m, but faced the prospect of leaving India midway through the competition’s group stage.

Cricket chiefs, however, have given newly-appointed Test vice-captain Stokes dispensation to miss England’s one-day clashes with Ireland at Bristol on 5 May and Lord’s two days later.

The 25-year-old will now be available for the entire IPL group stage, which starts on 5 April and last six weeks. Team-mates Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes will also miss England’s one-day series to play in the IPL. They will return, with Stokes, for a Champions Trophy training camp on 14 May.

Limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, who was signed by the Kings XI Punjab, will return on 1 May to captain England against Ireland, while batsmen Jason Roy and Sam Billings will also cut short their stays in India.