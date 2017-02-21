FTSE 100 7274.83 -0.34%
Euronext launches new listing for family-owned firms

Mark Sands
A total of 90 firms will be including in the new Euronext listing (Source: Getty)

Euronext has launched a new listing dedicated to family businesses, covering 90 companies across France, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The launch is part of initiatives designed to provide support for family-owned firms and promote financial markets as a source of financing.

Read More: Euronext shareholders approve clearing deal as company awaits LSE-DB news

The 90 firms will be drawn from across three different Euronext “compartments” which divide businesses by their market capitalisation, with 30 companies drawn from each group, and the largest including the likes of French carmaker Peugeot.

There are 216 family firms listed on Euronext markets, representing total market capitalisation of €852bn.

This includes 157 small and medium sized companies, representing €31bn.

