Hayley Kirton

Fieldfisher announced today it is opening a new office in Amsterdam in May.

The Dutch endeavour will be structured under a Swiss Verein model and will have five partners, all from Kennedy Van der Laan.

"We've been looking at setting up an office in the Netherlands for a while," said Michael Chissick, managing partner of Fieldfisher. "We've had a footprint in the Benelux region for years and it was a natural step to have a Dutch presence as well. We send more work to this jurisdiction than any others where we don't have an office."

Marcel Willems, managing partner of Fieldfisher Amsterdam who cofounded Kennedy Van der Laan 25 years ago, added: "We've worked with Fieldfisher for years and have an established relationship. As well as our natural rapport, we were looking for a new and exciting challenge and joining such an ambitious firm was a superb opportunity.

"This is a real chance for us to develop and grow a genuine pan-European offering in the Dutch legal market, as well as utilising Fieldfisher's existing US and Chinese offering."

The new practice will focus on corporate, finance and insolvency, business structuring, commercial contracts, compliance and governance and corporate litigation to start with.

Fieldfisher is hoping its Amsterdam base will give it valuable footing in a key market for the technology, media and telecomms, energy, and life sciences markets.