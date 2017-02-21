Ross McLean

Harlequins prop Joe Marler is set to start ahead of Mako Vunipola in England’s Six Nations clash with Italy at Twickenham on Sunday despite the Saracens loosehead’s return to fitness.

British and Irish Lion Vunipola only made his return to action for the Allianz Park club on Friday night, having been sidelined since December with a knee injury.

Vunipola played 70 minutes for Saracens against Gloucester and Kingsholm, although the tussle with the Azzurri – England’s third match of the championship – is likely to come too soon for the 26-year-old.

Asked if Vunipola lacked the match fitness to start, England scrum coach Neal Hatley said: “Yes. It’s great to have Mako back. To have two looseheads of that quality is a privilege – we have one to start and one to call off the bench.

“Joe has been absolutely outstanding. He scrummaged unbelievably well in the first few games and defensively he’s been red hot.”

Mako’s younger brother Billy was also included in England’s 28-man training squad for the showdown with Italy, although the intention is to medically assess the back-row powerhouse after three months out with knee ligament damage.

Hatley added: “We don’t have the results yet and we’re hoping that over the next few days we’ll have a much clearer picture.”