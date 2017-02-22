City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover property planning, analytical ratings, energy and engineering. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Indigo Planning

Indigo Planning has appointed Sam Pullar as associate director. He joins the group with more than 12 years’ planning and development experience in London and the South East. Much of Sam’s work to date has focused on residential-led mixed-use schemes, as well as town centre regeneration and tall building projects across London. He joins Indigo Planning from St George Property Developers, which is part of the Berkeley Group, where he was a Development Manager working across a range of high-profile London-based schemes. These included the Old Post Office in Kingston, the £100m Ealing Filmworks scheme in West London, and One Blackfriars, a new 50-storey residential development in Southwark.

Fitch Ratings

Fitch Group yesterday announced the appointment of Ian Linnell as president of Fitch Ratings, effective immediately. Ian has executive responsibility for all aspects of Fitch’s credit ratings business including analytical, commercial and operational activities. He reports to Paul Taylor, Fitch Group president and chief executive officer. He was previously global analytical head for Fitch Ratings, after being appointed in 2012. In his more than 20 years at Fitch, he has held a number of senior roles covering financial institutions, structured finance and credit policy. With a degree in economics from the University of Newcastle, Ian began his career at the Bank of England’s banking supervision division and later joined Standard & Poor’s as a financial institutions analyst, before joining Fitch.

Powerhouse Energy

Powerhouse has appointed David Ryan as a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect. David was the former CEO and managing director of Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ oil and gas business unit for the UK. Prior to his employment with Thyssenkrupp, he founded and built a successful engineering consulting organisation, Energy & Power Limited, which was acquired by Thyssenkrupp in 2012. He has over 30 years of increasingly complex engineering, business development, and project management experience.

TP Group

Specialist services and engineering group, announces that Phil Holland has been appointed as non-executive director with immediate effect. Phil is a chartered accountant and has over 20 years’ experience in senior finance roles. Phil is currently finance director and deputy managing director of Primary Health Properties.

