Tuesday 21 February 2017 3:30pm

Stoke-on-Trent by-election: All you need to know about the vote on 23 February

Caitlin Morrison
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT-BYELECTION-VOTE-STOKE-PARTIES
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to gain a seat in the northern city (Source: Getty)

There's a hotly contested by-election looming in Stoke-on-Trent, with Labour facing a crucial battle against Ukip.

With the vote fast approaching, we've rounded up all the vital information.

When is the by-election taking place?

Voters will go to the ballots on Thursday 23 February. Polls will open at 7AM and close at 10PM.

Who's in the running?

There are 10 candidates in total:

Candidate Party
Paul Nuttall Ukip
Gareth Snell Labour
Jack Bereton Conservatives
Zulfiqar Ali Liberal Democrats
Adam Colclough Green Party
The Incredible Flying Brick Monster Raving Loony Party
Godfrey Davies Christian Peoples Alliance
David Furness British National Party Local People First
Mohammed Yaqub Akram Independent
Barbara Fielding Independent

Who are the favourites?

According to bookmakers, Labour is likely to hold onto the seat. In the 2015 General Election, Labour won with 12,220 votes (a 39.3 per cent share) ahead of Ukip with 7,041. The Tories came in a close third with 7,008 votes.

Stoke-on-Trent 2015 election result (%)

Ukip's Paul Nuttall was previously given very short odds on winning in an area some people describe as the "Brexit heartland".

However, that was before Nuttall became embroiled in a scandal concerning claims that close friends of his were killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

Why is the by-election being held?

The Stoke-on-Trent Central seat has been up for grabs since former Labour MP Tristram Hunt announced earlier this year that he was quitting politics to take over the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

When will we know the results?

Counting will begin after 10PM on Thursday and will go on through the early hours of Friday. The final result is expected at around 2AM on 24 February.

