Sutton United reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is under investigation by the Football Association (FA) and the Gambling Commission after he potentially broke betting rules by eating a pie during Monday's FA Cup loss to Arsenal.

Ahead of the game bookmaker Sun Bets had offered odds of 8-1 that the portly stopper would eat a pie on camera during the game.

Shaw, who tucked into a meat and potato pie on the substitute's bench in the 83rd minute of Sutton's 2-0 fifth round defeat, said the stunt was "a bit of banter" with teammates at the non-league club.

Yet he may have breached FA betting regulations which prevent players from passing "inside information on to someone else which they use for betting".

"We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of The FA rules relating to betting," said an FA spokesperson.

The Gambling Commission is also investigating Sun Bets, which said it paid out a "five-figure" sum on the bet.

"Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened," said Gambling Commission enforcement and intelligence director Richard Watson.

"As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity."

Shaw says he did not make a bet himself but decided to do it for a joke after Sutton had made all of their subs.

"I went and got it at half-time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato," said the 46-year-old on Tuesday morning.

"I think there were a few people [who made the bet]. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think it was a few of the mates and a few of the fans. It was just a bit of banter for them.

"It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back."