Courtney Goldsmith

The UK's second-largest craft brewer Innis & Gunn today announced its beers will soon be available in Asia - the world's largest beer market.

The Scottish brewer today announced a deal with Dxcel International to distribute its beer to the on and off-trade markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The deal focuses on the brewer's flagship original ale and Ossian, a golden ale by Inveralmond Brewery, which was bought by Innis & Gunn last year.

The beers will be distributed throughout hotel chains, supermarkets and premium bars and restaurants.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer of Innis & Gunn said:

We’ve seen our products do exceedingly well in Canada, the US and Sweden and we thought it was about time we head into the largest beer market in the world. China excites us not only because of its size, but also its growing passion and thirst for great craft beer. In Dxcel International, we have found partners with not only the network to distribute beer, but tremendous insight on consumer tastes and a joint passion on educating and informing consumers about the breadth of what great beer is and can be.”

Founded in 2003, Innis & Gunn has quickly become a shining example of a UK-based international craft beer business. In 2015, the group reported turnover of £12.5m and sold more than 23m bottles of beer globally. The Scottish brand is available in over 25 countries.

In November, the brewer raised nearly £2.5m in crowdfunding investment, double its original target. It plans to use those funds to expand its beer production, revamp its brewing equipment and open four new UK bars.