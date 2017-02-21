Rebecca Smith

Maintenance workers on London Underground have voted to strike over claims of a breakdown in industrial relations, according to the RMT union.

RMT's executive is now considering the result of the ballot, where 67 per cent voted in favour of a walkout and 88 per cent in favour of action short of a strike.

The union said there had been a series of breaches of agreements by management, including not consulting or negotiating with the RMT over reducing staffing levels.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "This level of flagrant abuse and ignorance of long-standing policies and procedures is unacceptable and the anger among RMT Fleet grades members is clear following this overwhelming mandate for strike action and action short of a strike."

The ballot result will now be considered by RMT’s executive and it is down to London Underground to start taking this list of grievances seriously, to stop trying to impose fundamental changes to agreed policies and working conditions and to halt the bullying and harassment of our reps. RMT remains available for serious talks.

Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.

Londoners will already have a walkout to contend with later on today, when Tube drivers go on strike over the "forced displacement" of eight drivers on the Central Line. They will stage a strike from 9pm tonight until 9pm tomorrow.

TfL has warned that both the Central and Waterloo & City Lines will face disruption, which is likely to have a knock-on impact elsewhere.

Yesterday, both the RMT and train drivers' union Aslef said they will be balloting Night Tube drivers for industrial action over a "block on career progression".

