Tuesday 21 February 2017 12:17pm

A severe weather warning has been issued for London as Storm Doris heads towards the UK

Nina Edy
Storm Doris is coming (Source: Getty)

All good things must come to an end - and it seems like the weather is happy to oblige.

After experiencing the warmest day of the year yesterday, the Met Office has issued a severe weather warning as Storm Doris heads towards the capital.

Strong winds are on their way as temperatures start to drop, with persistent rain due to create some stormy weather as the week goes on.

Gusts of 50 - 60 mph will be experienced in London, although it’ll be much breezier in the north.

Warnings for rain, snow, wind, fog and ice have been issued, with this Thursday, 23 February, expected to be the most turbulent day.

Temperatures are set to fall to nine degrees by the time Friday comes round but will start to pick up again, rising as high as 12 degrees on Saturday.


(Source: Met Office)

