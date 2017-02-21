Rebecca Smith

You may have heard there's going to be a Tube strike tonight.

It's going ahead from 9pm tonight until 9pm tomorrow, Wednesday 22 February and is set to cause significant disruption to the Central and Waterloo & City Lines (with likely knock-on effects elsewhere too).

So to prepare for the trouble, here's everything you'll need to avoid Tube strike trouble later on.

1. All the info on the Tube strike - including what's shut when

First read this to get all the information on what will be affected and when.

Well, you don't want to be that poor person who happily strolls to Ilford station tomorrow at the usual time only to be faced with mass queues and the sinking feeling you've missed something, do you?

2. All the alternative routes from Waterloo to Bank

Fear not, City workers. With the W&C Line down, we've drummed up all the other options - spanning Tube, bus and walking, for whatever you feel up to trying. And we've compiled how long they'll all take. You're welcome.

3. All the Central London journeys that are actually quicker to walk

You never know, you may actually find you've been taking the Tube all this time, when really it'd be quicker to walk. Silver linings and all that...

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

4. A bus map of London

For those who don't take the bus, ideally the first time to try them out wouldn't be during a Tube strike. But never mind, use this map across London, which has all the bus routes so you can plot out which to take.

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

5. An alternative place to work

Workspace group WeWork is opening its doors to suffering commuters during the Tube strike. It has seven sites along the Central Line for those who might not be able to make it to the office.

Locations include London Fields, Spitalfields and Waterhouse Square, though all 12 London WeWork spots will be open for people. It's offering free work space, internet, coffee and beer on tap. Tempted?

You can check what's available near you here.