Caitlin Morrison

Access to Heathrow Airport has been disrupted due to an impromptu climate change demonstration this morning.

Protesters have blocked the Heathrow Tunnel leading into the airport.

Traffic on the way into Heathrow Terminals 1-4 is currently at a standstill.

The Heathrow Tunnel (into the airport) is currently blocked due to in impromptu demonstration, expect delays in the area. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) February 21, 2017

Climate change protest group Rising Up is behind the demo, and activists have chained themselves to a car in the tunnel.

Rising Up posted the following video on Facebook: