FTSE 100 7277.24 -0.31%
views
Tuesday 21 February 2017 9:16am

Heathrow Tunnel leading into airport blocked due to demonstration

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk How Blockchain technology will change the financial services industry
The Debate Over The Third Runway At Heathrow Airport Continues
Source: Getty

Access to Heathrow Airport has been disrupted due to an impromptu climate change demonstration this morning.

Protesters have blocked the Heathrow Tunnel leading into the airport.

Traffic on the way into Heathrow Terminals 1-4 is currently at a standstill.

Climate change protest group Rising Up is behind the demo, and activists have chained themselves to a car in the tunnel.

Rising Up posted the following video on Facebook:

Tags

Related articles

Join the debate over Britain's vital new runway at Heathrow airport
Chris Grayling
Chris Grayling | Contributor

Majority of UK public thinks Heathrow expansion will be a post-Brexit boost
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

7 things to know from the government's Heathrow expansion plans
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff