President Donald Trump has named Lt General HR McMaster as national security adviser, his replacement for Michael Flynn.

Trump called McMaster "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience".

His appointment comes after retired vice admiral Robert Harward turned down the role and David Petraeus, former general and CIA chief, was removed from the running.

It followed a flurry of controversy after Flynn was forced to resigned after misleading the White House about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the US.

During the announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, McMaster thanked Trump for the appointment and said he looked "forward to joining the national security team and doing everything that I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people".

McMaster is a widely respected military leader, who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he worked on a government anti-corruption drive. He has also written a book criticising the military's top brass for failing to sufficiently challenge civilian leaders during the Vietnam War.

Trump had interviewed several generals over the weekend to replace Flynn, including retired general Keith Kellogg and former UN ambassador John Bolton.

McMaster's role will involve serving as an independent adviser to the President on issues relating to national security, as well as foreign policy.

Yesterday, MPs debated Trump's state visit to the UK, after 1.8m people signed a petition calling for it to be scrapped.

Foreign office minister Sir Alan Duncan said the honour was "entirely appropriate".

“It's a perfectly legitimate decision to use the full impact of an invitation to maximise the diplomatic significance of a state visit at the start of President Trump's term in office,” he said.

Duncan added that neither the timing nor the content of the visit have been planned.