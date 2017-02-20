FTSE 100 7299.86 0.00%
Monday 20 February 2017 10:51pm

Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 of the UK cars hit by the emissions scandal

Mark Sands
VW Share Affects German DAX Index
VW says it is fixing 20,000 cars per week in the UK (Source: Getty)

German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2m affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm’s UK managing director told MPs yesterday.

Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee, Paul Willis was grilled by MPs, with some angry that the firm has not been fined in Britain and that motorists have not received compensation, unlike Volkswagen owners in the US, where the company admitted it had used software to cheat tests on diesel emission levels.

“Out of 1.2m technical measures which have to be applied, as of today, we have applied 470,000 and at the current rate we are applying these measures to 20,000 cars a week,” Willis told parliament’s transport committee.

Read More: VW faces UK legal claim as it admits 1.2m UK cars affected

Transport secretary Chris Grayling is set to travel to Germany next month to meet his opposite number to gather more information over the scandal with the government mulling further action.

Ministers will also meet legal representatives of consumers seeking to take legal action against Volkswagen to see what assistance the government could provide.

