William Turvill

British MPs are set to crank up the pressure on the London Stock Exchange over its merger with Deutsche Boerse tomorrow.

Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash has secured a parliamentary debate for tomorrow discussing the future of the London Stock Exchange and exploring whether the deal could be blocked.

Read more: Deutsche Boerse boss attempts to win German support for London merger

Fellow Tory Anne Marie Morris will be among the MPs wanting to speak out against the deal. She wrote to the Prime Minister, urging her to block, or at least attempt to postpone, the deal.

“As we enter Brexit negotiations the end game is far from clear,” she said in a letter seen by City A.M. “This is not a time to risk uncertainty in our financial markets. Act and intervene using government powers and through these authorities to postpone the decision until April 2019.”

Read more: German minister hits out at London Stock Exchange bosses over mega-merger

She also expressed fears that the exchange’s headquarters could, in time, be moved to Frankfurt and that regulation of the London Stock Exchange could remain in the EU.

Morris, who is chairing an all-party parliamentary group called Business Brexit, added: “The London Stock Exchange locked in the EU does not bear thinking about.”