FTSE 100 7299.86 0.00%
views
Monday 20 February 2017 6:56pm

Trade secretary Liam Fox visits Southeast Asia to promote British links with the region

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Rapid growth of tech ecosystem fuelling demand for office space
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT
Fox will visit Singapore and Vietnam before returning to the UK later this week (Source: Getty)

Trade secretary Liam Fox is to visit Singapore and Vietnam this week in his first trip to Southeast Asia since coming to office as he seeks to bolster Britain's overseas links

With Brexit secretary David Davis also visiting central Europe this week, Fox will be the second senior member of the cabinet overseas promoting the UK.

Fox will use the trip to meet government officials in both Singapore and Vietnam, and the trade secretary will also hold talks with the Vietnamese prime minister.

Read More: The trillion pound drop: Fox scraps trade target

Speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, Fox is expected to stress that the UK is keen to boost trade ties in Southeast Asia.

“With its vibrant, fast-growing economies – consistent growth averaging five percent a year and a combined GDP of $2.5 trillion (£2 trillion) – and a commitment to build on international links, I will be using my visit to Southeast Asia as an opportunity to see and hear about the huge potential for strengthening relations with between the UK and this important region,” he will say.

UK exports to Singapore grew by 26 per cent in 2015, and Fox is also expected to pledge British support for reforms to the Vietnamese curriculum and foreign language teaching system.

“This demonstrates key areas where we are already working together and throughout my visit, I hope to explore how we can further build on these while also exploring new opportunities for UK-Vietnam partnerships,” Fox is expected to say.

Tags

Related articles

Liam Fox hints at Turkey-style relationship with the EU
Ashley Coates
Ashley Coates | Staff

Article 50 debates resume with plea for Lords to remember Brexit verdict
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Ministers are considering creating a new generation of free ports
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff