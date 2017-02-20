Mark Sands

Trade secretary Liam Fox is to visit Singapore and Vietnam this week in his first trip to Southeast Asia since coming to office as he seeks to bolster Britain's overseas links

With Brexit secretary David Davis also visiting central Europe this week, Fox will be the second senior member of the cabinet overseas promoting the UK.

Fox will use the trip to meet government officials in both Singapore and Vietnam, and the trade secretary will also hold talks with the Vietnamese prime minister.

Speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, Fox is expected to stress that the UK is keen to boost trade ties in Southeast Asia.

“With its vibrant, fast-growing economies – consistent growth averaging five percent a year and a combined GDP of $2.5 trillion (£2 trillion) – and a commitment to build on international links, I will be using my visit to Southeast Asia as an opportunity to see and hear about the huge potential for strengthening relations with between the UK and this important region,” he will say.

UK exports to Singapore grew by 26 per cent in 2015, and Fox is also expected to pledge British support for reforms to the Vietnamese curriculum and foreign language teaching system.

“This demonstrates key areas where we are already working together and throughout my visit, I hope to explore how we can further build on these while also exploring new opportunities for UK-Vietnam partnerships,” Fox is expected to say.