FTSE 100 7299.86 0.00%
views
Monday 20 February 2017 6:44pm

Asset managers await City watchdog's final industry report after closing comments on interim recommendations

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk British Gas is not overcharging customers – this is why
Canine Champions Compete In The Westminster Dog Show
City watchdog the FCA is due to release its final report in the second quarter of this year (Source: Getty)

The City watchdog today closed the consultation on its interim asset management market study report and will release its final recommendations in the second quarter of this year.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its interim report in November, criticising weak price competition, transparency issues, conflicts of interests and sustained profitability of asset management companies.

Read more: Government mulls handing watchdog more powers over struggling pensions

The body suggested an “all-in fee” approach, whereby charges are quoted so investors can see where their money is going, and the setting of clear objectives could help tackle the perceived issues.

Fund management industry body the Investment Association noted in its response that the sector is already running initiatives to introduce further transparency.

Read more: Here's what asset managers need to make the best of Brexit

Meanwhile, some individual asset managers argued against the “all-in fee” proposal.

Vanguard, for instance, said that there should be a “health warning” on fees, but argued against the more radical change.

Tags

Related articles

Softbank reboots with $3.3bn Fortress purchase
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Fund managers plan executive pay crackdown to avert government intervention
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

UK asset management employees survive global pay plunge
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff