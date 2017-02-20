The government has sought to push back on growing pressure over a scheduled rise in interest rates, with a letter to MPs detailing how constituencies would be affected.
The figures provide the forecast average change in bill for businesses in each of the UK's 650 constituencies, with many of the worst hit locations in London.
Of the 15 worst hit sites, just one is situated outside of the capital.
And concerns have been growing among Conservative MPs, with Tory backbencher and Bromley MP Bob Neill telling BBC radio earlier today that businesses should be give more time to adapt.
"I think that the concern is genuine and there are sensible things the government can do to address this," he said.
The list was part of an email from communities secretary Sajid Javid and treasury minister David Gauke, which hit out at "half-truths" and "misinformation" on the expected changes to business rates.
The government has been keen to stress that while the business rate changes will see some bills increase, nearly three quarters of firms will see no change or a reduction in their bills.
The 15 worst hit areas
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Local Authority
|Average change in bills due revaluation 2017
|Ian Liddell-Grainger
|Conservatives
|Bridgwater and West Somerset
|West Somerset
|65.80%
|Diane Abbott
|Labour
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Hackney
|31.70%
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Hackney
|31.70%
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Labour
|Islington North
|Islington
|30.70%
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Islington
|30.70%
|Greg Hands
|Conservatives
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|22.80%
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|22.80%
|Heidi Alexander
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Lewisham
|22.60%
|Jim Dowd
|Labour
|Lewisham West and Penge
|Lewisham
|22.60%
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham Deptford
|Lewisham
|22.60%
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Lambeth
|21.80%
|Kate Hoey
|Labour
|Vauxhall
|Lambeth
|21.80%
|Chuka Umunna
|Labour
|Streatham
|Lambeth
|21.80%
|Mark Field
|Conservatives
|Cities of London and Westminster
|City of London
|17.30%
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Southwark
|16.80%
And a few more notable spots...
|MP
|Party
|Constituency
|Local Authority
|Average change in bills due revaluation 2017
|Philip Hammond
|Conservatives
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Runnymede
|13.30%
|Philip Hammond
|Conservatives
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Elmbridge
|10.20%
|Theresa May
|Conservatives
|Maidenhead
|Wokingham
|10.10%
|Theresa May
|Conservatives
|Maidenhead
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|8.30%