Mark Sands

The government has sought to push back on growing pressure over a scheduled rise in interest rates, with a letter to MPs detailing how constituencies would be affected.

The figures provide the forecast average change in bill for businesses in each of the UK's 650 constituencies, with many of the worst hit locations in London.

Of the 15 worst hit sites, just one is situated outside of the capital.

And concerns have been growing among Conservative MPs, with Tory backbencher and Bromley MP Bob Neill telling BBC radio earlier today that businesses should be give more time to adapt.

"I think that the concern is genuine and there are sensible things the government can do to address this," he said.

Read More: City of London braced for £2bn business rate hike

The list was part of an email from communities secretary Sajid Javid and treasury minister David Gauke, which hit out at "half-truths" and "misinformation" on the expected changes to business rates.

The government has been keen to stress that while the business rate changes will see some bills increase, nearly three quarters of firms will see no change or a reduction in their bills.

The 15 worst hit areas

MP Party Constituency Local Authority Average change in bills due revaluation 2017 Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservatives Bridgwater and West Somerset West Somerset 65.80% Diane Abbott Labour Hackney North and Stoke Newington Hackney 31.70% Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Hackney 31.70% Jeremy Corbyn Labour Islington North Islington 30.70% Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Islington 30.70% Greg Hands Conservatives Chelsea and Fulham Hammersmith and Fulham 22.80% Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith Hammersmith and Fulham 22.80% Heidi Alexander Labour Lewisham East Lewisham 22.60% Jim Dowd Labour Lewisham West and Penge Lewisham 22.60% Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham Deptford Lewisham 22.60% Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood Lambeth 21.80% Kate Hoey Labour Vauxhall Lambeth 21.80% Chuka Umunna Labour Streatham Lambeth 21.80% Mark Field Conservatives Cities of London and Westminster City of London 17.30% Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Southwark 16.80%

And a few more notable spots...