City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover financial restructuring, investment management and the tech sector. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland (International) has appointed Carl Allen to its finance and restructuring team in London. Carl joins the firm from Pinsent Masons and will be based in Eversheds Sutherland’s London office. He specialises in financial restructuring and business recovery and has extensive experience advising banks, corporate stakeholders, directors, creditors, debtors and insolvency practitioners in relation to finance and security arrangements, mitigating insolvency risk and dealing with insolvency situations - including accelerated sales processes. He also advises on debt finance matters, debt trades, risk participations and security arrangements on a syndicated, multi-bank or bilateral basis and advises corporate entities and banks on establishing or closing-out derivatives and hedging transactions. Carl has undertaken a number of legal and non-legal secondments to organisations including PwC, Barclays and HSBC. Prior to joining Pinsent Masons, Carl worked in Australia as a transactional banking lawyer and a banking litigator.

Pentagon Consulting

Pentagon Consulting, a leading provider of advisory and delivery services to the investment management community, has appointed Clare Vincent-Silk as head of advisory. Clare brings over 30 years’ experience in the financial sector, most recently as managing director of Investit. She has extensive expertise in a number of areas including target operating model design for new dealing platforms, system selections across different business areas, MiFID impact assessments and managing complex change programmes. Her appointment follows the recent appointment of Jonathan Clark as chief executive, further bolstering the group’s senior team.

TestPlant

Digital service assurance and software test automation firm TestPlant has today appointed Dr John Bates as chief executive officer. John is a respected visionary and dynamic business leader with a strong track record in enterprise software. He has founded and grown cutting edge businesses, and has also served in a range of C-level roles at public software companies. John was co-founder, president and chief technology officer at Apama, a pioneering streaming analytics company that was acquired by Progress Software in 2005 and is now part of Software AG. He also served as executive vice president of corporate strategy and CTO at Progress Software and as CTO of Big Data. Most recently, he served as chief executive of Plat.One, a pioneer in application enablement platforms for the Internet of Things.

