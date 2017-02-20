Hammerson's share price climbs despite £122m valuation hit

Helen Cahill

Commercial property company Hammerson's share price has climbed today after it said its adjusted profit had risen - but that the company was also hit by the falling capital values of its properties.

The figures

When adjusted for the revaluation of its commercial properties, Hammerson profits fell by 56 per cent from £727.8m for 2015 to £317.3m last year.

But adjusted profits rose by 9.4 per cent from £210.9m to £230.7m. The group's share price was up 4.5 per cent at time of writing.

Read more: Hammerson goes on £502m European shopping spree

Hammerson increased its final dividend from 12.8p to 13.9p, a growth of 8.6 per cent. Net rental income grew 8.8 per cent for the year, up from £318.6m to £346.5m.

Why it's interesting

Non-adjusted profits at Hammerson slipped due to a fall in the capital values of its shopping centres and retail parks. The company made a revaluation loss of £118.3m on its retail parks and £5.8m on its shopping centres. Taking into account a revaluation gain of £2.2m on Hammerson's other commercial property assets, the company made a net revaluation loss of £121.9m.

What Hammerson said

David Atkins, Hammerson chief executive, said: "I am pleased to report another set of strong financial results, with sector-leading earnings and dividend growth reflecting robust operational performance across all parts of the portfolio.

"Looking ahead, despite some UK retail headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, I am confident that we have a resilient and adaptable business with multiple opportunities to drive similar levels of growth and therefore continue to deliver sector-leading income-focused returns."