Will.i.am is expanding his CV in a perhaps unexpected direction, striking a consulting deal with Atom Bank which could see him take a multimillion pound stake in the fintech firm.

The rapper and producer will act as a consultant and board adviser to the company as it seeks to make itself standout in an increasingly crowded marketplace. In return, Will.i.am will have the option to acquire up to 3.55m shares in the digital bank at £1.15 each during a three-year period.

A source told Sky News, which first reported the story, that shareholders were briefed on the agreement earlier this month, but the identity of The Voice judge has not yet been officially disclosed to existing investors.

Will.i.am's new role at the digital-only bank, which officially launched last October, will include taking part in public relations activities, attending board meetings and publishing social media posts about Atom.

It was also reported the challenger is due hold a shareholder meeting early next month to get sign-off on its latest fundraising plan, after which the deal between the entertainer and the bank is expected to be formally announced.