Emma Haslett

The chairman of Moneysupermarket.com has been confirmed as the new chairman of Lloyd's of London, after days of speculation over the appointment.

In a statement today Lloyd's said Carnegie-Brown, who is also vice-chairman of Banco Santander, will take up his new role in June, subject to approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

His appointment as successor to John Nelson was approved unanimously at a meeting of the Lloyd's council, it said. The appointment also has the unanimous support of the Lloyd's Franchise Board.

"Quite simply, this is an excellent appointment," said Nelson, who is retiring after six years as chairman.

"Bruce has an extensive career in financial services, with major global firms particularly in insurance where he brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the broker and underwriting market.”

Carnegie-Brown has held executive and non-executive roles at Marsh Europe, Aon UK, Catlin Group and JLT.

He was appointed as chairman of Moneysupermarket Group in April 2014 and has been in his role at Santander since February 2015.

The news comes less than a week after Lloyd's workers reacted furiously to new rules banning them from drinking during the day.