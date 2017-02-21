Rebecca Smith

Here's some cheerful news for rail travellers (no, not an end to the Southern saga, sadly).

Great Western Railway (GWR) has done some research, polling 2,000 people between 16 and 35, revealing many of the UK's young people (47 per cent) admitting they daydream of getting away and exploring a new place - at least once a week. And a quarter have booked a trip so they could visit the location of a book they've read.

So to support their desire to escape on a city break (and presumably to encourage the nation to keep reading), GWR has hidden hundreds of free return tickets in pages of the nation's favourite escapist fiction, which can be found in libraries, independent bookshops, in train stations and on GWR trains across the country.

You'll be able to find them from today, with tickets valid for destinations all over the GWR network, spanning Penzance, Oxford, South Wales, Devon, London, Bristol and Bath.

There's even one golden ticket offering the winner a three month summer season rail pass for "endless immersive experiences" in the South West. So get hunting.

To win, it'll simply be a race to find the books and the winners can email in to redeem their ticket.