UK growth smashes developed nations average to sit atop G7 says the OECD

Jasper Jolly

UK growth smashed the average for advanced economies around the globe at the end of 2016, with expansion slowing across more developed countries.

The growth rate amongst the richer countries was 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

OECD nations grew by 1.7 per cent over the course of 2016, falling significantly from the 2.4 per cent growth recorded in 2015.

The UK recorded growth of 0.6 per cent in the last quarter, capping a year in which the economy grew by 2.2 per cent, the fastest growth rate of the G7 group of developed economies.

The world’s largest economy weighed on OECD GDP growth, with expansion in the US economy slowing to 0.5 per cent in the quarter, dipping from 0.9 per cent in the previous three months.