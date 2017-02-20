Reiss has appointed a new chief executive

Helen Cahill

Reiss has appointed Christos Angelides as its new chief executive.

Angelides, who has spent 28 years at rival retailer Next, had been tipped to become Marks and Spencer's clothing and homeware boss.

But he said today that he has "long admired the strength of the Reiss brand" and looks forward to working with founder and chairman David Reiss as the brand expands.

Reiss said in a statement: "I am delighted that Christos has agreed to lead Reiss going forward and look forward to working closely with him in order to ensure an orderly succession.

"He brings significant retail experience which will be invaluable as Reiss grows into a truly global fashion brand."

At Next, Angelides spent 14 years on the board as the product director. He went on to become president of Abercrombie & Fitch, and left the firm in 2015.

M&S has been working to revive its ailing homeware and clothing sales. M&S boss Steve Rowe had been heading up the division himself, but it was widely reported that he wanted to focus on his main job, and it was thought Angelides was being brought in to save M&S' clothing sales.

Reiss, a brand favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, has been expanding internationally with a view to becoming a global brand. It opened 28 stores last year after US private equity firm Warburg Pincus took a majority stake in the retailer that valued it at £230m.

Angelides said: "I look forward to building on the strong foundations that David has built and expanding the business further in both the UK and internationally together with the support of Warburg Pincus."