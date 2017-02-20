FTSE 100 7301.91 +0.03%
Monday 20 February 2017 9:30am

Here's how Twitter reacted to Donald Trump's Sweden incident comments

Caitlin Morrison
President Trump Holds Rally In Melbourne, Florida
Trump made the baffling remarks at a rally in Florida (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump caused confusion over the weekend when he referred to an "incident in Sweden" while talking about previous terrorist attacks in Europe at a rally in Florida on Saturday.

The US President told his audience to "look what's happening last night in Sweden" - prompting many to wonder what had occurred but seemingly gone unreported in the Scandinavian nation.

Nothing much, it turns out. The Swedish foreign ministry said it wasn't aware of any terror-linked major incidents, and local media published lists of events that took place in the country on Friday, none of which indicated a terror attack.

Meanwhile, Twitter users had a great time speculating over Trump's comments.

Sweden's former prime minister Carl Bildt put it bluntly:

A lot of people turned to the Muppets for a possible explanation:

Differing priorities were laid bare:

Some other things were laid bare too:

Trump later explained that his statement was based on a Fox News report - issuing his clarification via Twitter, of couse:

