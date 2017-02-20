Caitlin Morrison

Donald Trump caused confusion over the weekend when he referred to an "incident in Sweden" while talking about previous terrorist attacks in Europe at a rally in Florida on Saturday.

The US President told his audience to "look what's happening last night in Sweden" - prompting many to wonder what had occurred but seemingly gone unreported in the Scandinavian nation.

Nothing much, it turns out. The Swedish foreign ministry said it wasn't aware of any terror-linked major incidents, and local media published lists of events that took place in the country on Friday, none of which indicated a terror attack.

Meanwhile, Twitter users had a great time speculating over Trump's comments.

Sweden's former prime minister Carl Bildt put it bluntly:

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

A lot of people turned to the Muppets for a possible explanation:

#BREAKING: @FoxNews has released the first image of the mastermind behind the terrorist attack in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Dd0SI2MiDF — Donald J. Trump (@BiglyPrez) February 20, 2017

Differing priorities were laid bare:

For the love of god, please tell me the #IKEA meatballs are safe. #lastnightinsweden pic.twitter.com/w4pTmV5Phw — Cam McWilliam (@CamMcWilliam) February 19, 2017

First photo from the #swedenincident - some people may find this image disturbing. Barbaric. pic.twitter.com/JmjYi54bsI — Duncan Whitehead (@DuncanWhitehead) February 19, 2017

Some other things were laid bare too:

President Trump referenced the horrible incident in Sweden last night. Here's a photo of the chaos: pic.twitter.com/cuGP5qOz50 — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 19, 2017

Trump later explained that his statement was based on a Fox News report - issuing his clarification via Twitter, of couse: