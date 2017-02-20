Caitlin Morrison

Shares in Unilever plunged by more than seven per cent at the open this morning after talks around a potential deal with Kraft Heinz were called off over the weekend.

The proposed takeover was revealed on Friday, sending FTSE 100-listed Unilever's share price up 15 per cent, and Kraft's up by 4.3 per cent in pre-market trading in New York.

However, yesterday Kraft said it had "amicably agreed" to abandon the proposed merger, which would have been the second largest in corporate history, and the largest ever acquisition of a UK-based company.

Hargeaves Lansdown analyst George Salmon said: "What exactly happened in this whirlwind of a story is yet to be fully revealed, but it looks like Unilever isn’t just playing hard to get. It was always going to be a difficult pitch to convince shareholders to relinquish their grip on Unilever, given the expectations for the company to keep churning out resilient growth in the years to come.”

It could have also proved a major headache for Prime Minister Theresa May. During her Tory party leadership bid last summer, May promised to take a more interventionist approach to foreign takeovers.