Monday 20 February 2017 6:45am

Alibaba pursues a tie-up with bricks-and-mortar group Bailian

Courtney Goldsmith
The logo of online shopping portal Aliba
The e-commerce giant is finding new opportunities in brick-and-mortar shops (Source: Getty)

Alibaba has joined with retail conglomerate Bailian Group in a bid to extend its presence in bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.

The Chinese tech giant, which has an active user base of around 500m, formed the strategic partnership just after purchasing of a stake in retailer Suning Commerce Group and planning to take a controlling stake in Intime Retail Group and privatise it.

There are currently no plans for financial investment, an Alibaba spokesman said.

Read more: Alibaba ramps up expansion plans opening new Australian headquarters

Bailian Group, which is one of China's largest retailers in terms of sales, operates 4,700 outlets in 200 cities including supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies. The Shanghai-based group's subsidiaries' shares jumped on news of the deal - Shanghai Bailian Group surged by the 10 per cent daily limit while Lianhua Supermarket lifted near 10 per cent and Shanghai Material Trading increased five per cent, according to Reuters.

Bailian and Alibaba will initially cooperate on supply chain technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities as well as integrating Alipay payments with Bailian Group's existing membership program.

Read more: Up in the clouds: Alibaba's profits soar as it posts strong sales

