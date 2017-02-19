Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists his side have reasserted themselves in the hunt for trophies after reaching the FA Cup last eight with victory over London rivals Fulham.

Striker Harry Kane netted his fifth career hat-trick as Spurs recovered from successive defeats and uninspiring performances against Liverpool in the Premier League and Gent in Europe.

Victory continued the club’s assault on three fronts and propelled eight-time tournament winners Tottenham into the quarter-finals where they will face another all-capital clash against Millwall at White Hart Lane.

“It was a great opportunity today to show that we are alive and turn the feeling after two defeats,” said Pochettino.

“In football always when you lose, after two defeats, it’s difficult to turn that feeling. I feel pleased that all the players wanted to play and take responsibility.”

Kane’s treble also provided a major boost for the 23-year-old hitman, who was a doubt after picking a knee injury against Gent on Thursday, having netted just once – a penalty against Middlesbrough – in his last five games.

“Harry doesn’t only score goals,” added Pochettino. “He’s a great player, a great person. He’s a good professional. His commitment with the club, the team, the coaching staff, he is a good example for all. We feel very proud of him not only as a player but as a man.”

Fulham’s attention now turns solely to Championship action and Wednesday’s clash at Bristol City. Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has urged the Cottagers, who are currently eighth in the second tier, to secure a play-off place as he plots the club’s top-flight return.

“We must forget this competition now,” said the former Chelsea midfielder. “We are in a situation fighting for the top six and we cannot surrender in this moment after one defeat at home to one of the top Premier League teams.”

Tottenham had only won two away games since the end of September but started prominently and took a 16th minute lead. Kieran Tripper’s quickly taken throw outwitted Fulham full-back Scott Malone and Eriksen crossed for Kane to side-foot home on the stretch.

Spurs doubled their lead on 51 minutes and again it emanated from their right flank. Trippier, a menace all afternoon, cut the ball back for Eriksen, who delivered sumptuously for Kane to apply a clinical finish from six yards.

Kane completed his hat-trick on 73 minutes as Alli collected Eriksen’s pass before releasing the England forward, who hared onto the through ball and swept confidently past Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.