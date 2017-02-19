Helen Cahill

Kraft Heinz has withdrawn its takeover proposal for Unilever.

In a joint statement, Unilever and Kraft Heinz said: "Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard. Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

