Sunday 19 February 2017 5:38pm

Kraft Heinz has withdrawn its takeover proposal for Unilever

Kraft Heinz has withdrawn its takeover proposal for Unilever.

In a joint statement, Unilever and Kraft Heinz said: "Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard. Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever."

