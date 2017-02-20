City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover investment management, pensions and natural resources. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot, part of Old Mutual Wealth, has appointed Cameron Farnell as regional development manager. Cameron has joined Quilter Cheviot after working for HSBC Group for over 15 years. In his most recent role, Cameron worked at HSBC Private Bank, where he provided bespoke lending, investment and financial planning solutions to a portfolio of the bank’s highest net worth clients. Prior to this, Cameron worked in a number of roles across the organisation including branch manager, HSBC premier relationship manager and as part of the HSBC Midlands Corporate team. Cameron is also a chartered fellow of the Institute for Securities and Investment.

Slaughter and May

Dan Schaffer has been elected as a partner in Slaughter and May’s pensions and employment group. Dan is widely recognised as one of London’s leading pensions specialists. He has nearly 20 years’ experience advising at partner level on all aspects of pensions law, with a particular focus on strategic advisory and transactional work. He also has significant expertise in advising on pensions disputes, having been involved in several landmark pensions cases. Dan’s recent work includes advising Coats on its settlement of Pensions Regulator investigations, E.ON on its spin off of Uniper Group and on its UK schemes and the Railways Pension Trustee Company on the management of its £25bn scheme. Dan has played a major role in shaping pensions policy as a former chairman of the Association of Pension Lawyers’ International Committee and as a member of the Association’s legislative and parliamentary committee.

China Africa Resources

David Linsley, formerly the executive director of Behre Dolbear, has been appointed as chief executive officer of Aim-listed natural resource exploration and development company China Africa Resources. Prior to his work with Behre Dolbear, David was a co-founder of Northern Zinc, a group formed to acquire a near production zinc asset in upstate New York. He founded Sirius Investment Management LLP in 2005, a Gibraltar-based multi strategy fund management group specialising in fund of funds and hedge fund products. The most notable fund launched was the Sirius Resource Fund which invested in global mining and resource transactions. Previously, David was a co-founder in 1998 and CEO of Cross Asset Management, a UK- based hedge fund management company which managed around $500m in assets across a number of strategies including event driven equity and credit. David’s career began at Lehman Brothers International in the prime brokerage and equity finance group.

