Frank Dalleres

England head coach Eddie Jones has paid tribute to Dan Vickerman after the former Northampton and Australia lock died, aged 37.

No cause of death has been given for the unexpected passing of Vickerman, who represented Australia in three World Cups and retired in 2012 after persistent injury problems.

Australian Jones, who coached Vickerman during his stint in charge of the Wallabies, said: “On behalf of the RFU [Rugby Football Union] and myself, I would like to send my condolences to Dan Vickerman’s family, Sarah and the two kids.

“He was a wonderfully committed team player and a good guy. He will be sorely missed by the rugby community.”

Australian rugby chief Bill Pulver said the game was “in shock” at the death of Vickerman, who moved to England in 2008 to study at Cambridge University and also played for Super Rugby sides the Brumbies and Waratahs.

“Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way,” Pulver added.

Vickerman played for Northampton during the 2009-10 season while studying land economy at Cambridge. During his degree he also represented the Light Blues in two Varsity Matches against Oxford.

Former Australia colleague Quade Cooper wrote on social media: “Shocked an old team-mate Dan Vickerman has passed away. Grateful to have played alongside you.”