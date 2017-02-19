FTSE 100 7299.96 +0.30%
Sunday 19 February 2017 3:51pm

UK fashion industry showcases its wares at London fashion week

Helen Cahill
US model Bella Hadid walks for Versus (Versace) (Source: Getty)

Designers, buyers and supermodels have descended on the capital for its 65th fashion week.

The trade fare is hosting over 5,000 guests and will showcase collections from 120 designers including Burberry, Mulberry and Donatella Versace's Versus line.

Designers will be trying to entice buyers and drum up business across more than 51 catwalk shows. And while big labels grab the headlines with their autumn/winter collections, emerging design talents will also be seeking to establish themselves and make connections.

Read more: Why the UK is falling out of love with fashion

Burberry models will be hitting the runway tomorrow night in a presentation inspired by British artist Henry Moore. The catwalk show will be beamed out across the globe through a live stream on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Burberry's website.

Gigi Hadid (right) was the inspiration for Donatella Versace's collection, which was unveiled last night (Source: Getty)

Buberry won't just be looking for industry praise, however, it will also be seeking to make sales to UK consumers on the night.

In February last year, the fashion house dramatically shifted how it sells its clothes by offering its products to consumers as soon as the catwalk finished, part of a new 'see now, buy now' culture in fashion. The brand also decided to combine its womenswear and menswear collections on the same runway.

FASHION-BRITAIN-SIMONE ROCHA
Irish designer Simone Rocha's collection was presented yesterday (Source: Getty)

